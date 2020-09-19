Can Saints continue streak of not allowing 100 yard rusher against Raiders?

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The Saints defense proved they could continue their dominance against the run in week one holding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 86 rushing yards.

New Orleans defense also hasn’t allowed a 100 yard rusher since the 2017 season.

They now face an even greater task with the Las Vegas Raiders, led by head coach Jon Gruden who is committed to the run game.

Running back Josh Jacobs was the difference in the Raiders win over the Carolina Panthers, recording 93 yards on the ground, three rushing touchdowns and 46 receiving yards.

