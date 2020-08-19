Cameron Jordan eyes week one matchup with Buccaneers

There will be no fans in attendance at the Saints season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, the NFC South will be quite a compelling division with future hall-of-famer Tom Brady with the Bucs, long-time Saints rival the Atlanta Falcons of course, and then former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater taking over the Panthers’ offense.

However, for Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Tampa Bay is the matchup he’s looking forward to the most just because it’s first up on the schedule.

“Week one, we have Tom Brady coming up,” Jordan says. “That’s what I’m going to focus on. Until then, what is it 17 padded practices? I’m not sure how that goes. In the next three or four weeks we have Tampa Bay coming into the house. And of course, there will be no fans in the facility. So that is going to be awkward to deal with in itself, but I would say, Tom Brady’s strictly because he’s the next game.”