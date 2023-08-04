METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD) – New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is locked into the franchise for another two years. The 13-year NFL veteran signed an extension Friday.

The 34-year-old is entering his 13th season in the Big Easy. Jordan started all 16 games he appeared in last season, racking up 66 tackles (40 solo), 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Jordan has only missed two games in his career, missing one game due to COVID-19 protocols in the 2021 season and one due to injury in the 2022 season.

Jordan’s eight Pro Bowl nods are the most for a defensive player in Saints history. He also holds the franchise record for sacks with 115.5 sacks, a half sack more the Rickey Jackson. Jordan’s 11 straight season of at least 7.5 sacks per season is the currently the longest streak in the NFL.