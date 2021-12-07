Cam Jordan named 2021 Saints Man of the Year

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 22: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after sacking the quarterback in the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints took to Twitter to announce their nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

For the second year in a row, Cam Jordan was named the Saints Man of the Year.

Jordan is now the teams’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He’s competing against other familiar names like Jimmy Graham and Tyrann Mathieu.

Considered the league’s most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes NFL players who have exhibited excellence on the field, and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game.

The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.

Representing the best of the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact, 32 players are selected as their team’s Man of the Year and become eligible to win the national award.

The winner of the award each year receives $250,000 to be donated to the winner’s charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.