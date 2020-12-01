Brett Favre: Brees was ‘bullied’ after his comments against kneeling during national anthem

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – In a recent interview, Brett Favre said that Saints quarterback Drew Brees was “bullied” after speaking out against kneeling during the national anthem.

In June, Brees told Yahoo Finance that he would “never agree” with anyone who disrespected the United States flag. When he hears the anthem, Brees said that he thinks of his grandparents who fought in World War II and those who stood up during the civil rights movement.

“I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart is it shows unity,” Brees said. “It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Many NFL players started kneeling during the anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality. It was taken to new heights after the death of George Floyd sparked a wave of protests across the world.

