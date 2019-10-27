Live Now
Brees leads Saints to victory in first game back from injury

Saints quarterback Drew Brees led New Orleans to a 31-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in his first game back after nursing a thumb injury.

Brees was 34-of-43 for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win.

Without star running back Alvin Kamara, running back Latavius Murray took charge of the Saints ground game. Murray earned the Saints first touchdown of the game in the second quarter with an 8-yard run. Murray also recorded a receiving touchdown in the third quarter. He finished the day with 102 yards.

Quarterback Taysom Hill and wide receiver Michael Thomas also caught touchdown passes from Brees to extend the Saints lead in the fourth quarter. Thomas finished with 11 receptions for 112 yards.

The Saints head into a bye week at 7-1 overall.

