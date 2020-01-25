Brees’ decision should come in about a month

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on after losing in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Brees has made it plain that he’ll either return to the Saints or step away from the game, but he won’t don another uniform.

What you won’t see from Brees is him slogging it out for another team on a one or two-year basis like Joe Montana or like people think Tom Brady may do.

In a report on the Saints web site, Brees told Senior Writer John DeShazier that he’s pleased that the Saints want him to return. That was the sentiment voiced by General Manager Mickey Loomis at the Senior Bowl this week.

Brees had another fine season in 2019, albeit one that was interrupted by a thumb injury. Some pundits have weighed in that Brees looked fresher at season’s end by having the five games off.

Brees had 27 touchdown passes against only four interceptions in the 2019 regular season, though for the third straight season, the end came all too soon as the Saints lost in the wildcard round to Minnesota, despite being a heavy favorite.

Brees told the NFL Network that it isn’t a matter of if a new contract would be worked out with the Saints, but when.

But he did add that it could not come at all if he decides it’s time to step back. It’s a decision he expects to make in about a month’s time.

“At the end of the season, just take a moment to take a deep breath and decompress and spend some time with family and just kind of get away,” he told DeShazier. “Then, the process starts again at some point. Those conversations will be ongoing, but I’m trying to give it a month or so.”