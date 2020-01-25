Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Brees’ decision should come in about a month

Geaux Black and Gold
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on after losing in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Brees has made it plain that he’ll either return to the Saints or step away from the game, but he won’t don another uniform.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Drew Brees has made it pretty clear the past few offseasons – he’ll either return to the New Orleans Saints to play football – or he’ll retire.

What you won’t see from Brees is him slogging it out for another team on a one or two-year basis like Joe Montana or like people think Tom Brady may do.

In a report on the Saints web site, Brees told Senior Writer John DeShazier that he’s pleased that the Saints want him to return. That was the sentiment voiced by General Manager Mickey Loomis at the Senior Bowl this week.

Brees had another fine season in 2019, albeit one that was interrupted by a thumb injury. Some pundits have weighed in that Brees looked fresher at season’s end by having the five games off.

Brees had 27 touchdown passes against only four interceptions in the 2019 regular season, though for the third straight season, the end came all too soon as the Saints lost in the wildcard round to Minnesota, despite being a heavy favorite.

Brees told the NFL Network that it isn’t a matter of if a new contract would be worked out with the Saints, but when.

But he did add that it could not come at all if he decides it’s time to step back. It’s a decision he expects to make in about a month’s time.

“At the end of the season, just take a moment to take a deep breath and decompress and spend some time with family and just kind of get away,” he told DeShazier. “Then, the process starts again at some point. Those conversations will be ongoing, but I’m trying to give it a month or so.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

63°F Broken Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories