Officials: 1 person confirmed dead in Vernon Parish due to severe weather
Brees breaks NFL all-time Touchdown Record

by: Brian Holland

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) gestures after a touchdown by wide receiver Michael Thomas (13), during the second half at an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees set the NFL all-time passing touchdown Record on Monday Night Football with his scoring strike to Josh Hill, his 540th of his professional career.

Brees started the game 20-of-21-passing against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half, as the Saints now lead 27-0 in the third quarter.

The 40-year old gunslinger passed New Orleans native Peyton Manning for the record (539), tying him earlier in the evening as well.

Brees is already the NFL all-time passing yardage leader.

