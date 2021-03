TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Emmanuel Sanders #17 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Drew Brees #9 after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — After less than a year in New Orleans, Emmanuel Sanders announced his departure from the Saints.

The wide receiver took to Instagram with a heartfelt post about his time with the Saints.

“New Orleans it’s been real. Sucks we didn’t bring a super bowl to the city which was the goal when I signed but it was a blessing to showcase my talents in front of you guys weekend and week out.”

Sanders signed a two-year, $16 million contract in April of 2020.