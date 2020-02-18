Breaking: Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 – ‘Let’s make another run at it’

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 27: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Saints Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees will give it another run in 2020, the QB announced on his Instagram Tuesday morning.

The news comes as the Saints were trying to figure out what to do with backup quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater.

Brees turned 41 years of age in January.

“My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!” Brees announced on Instagram.

Brees has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks over the last 3 seasons, each of which have ended in heartbreaking finishes that fell short of a Super Bowl berth.

Brees has set numerous team and NFL records and is the all-time leader in passing yards.