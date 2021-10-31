BLOG: PJ Williams’ Pick-6 seals Saints win over Bucs to move atop the NFC South

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans (5-2) overcame a late-Tampa Bay comeback thanks to a PJ Williams pick-six to give the Saints a 36-27 victory in front of 69,107 fans inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

The raucous Halloween Day crowd set a new world record reaching 130.4 decibels in the dome to lift the Saints’ morale after losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending knee injury during the second quarter.

The Saints were coming off of a 13-10 win over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, while the Bucs defeated the Bears, 38-3, a day earlier.

On Wednesday, the Saints acquired running back Mark Ingram via a trade with the Texans. The 31-year-old received a thunderous welcome before rushing for 27 yards on six carries, as well as gaining 25 yards on two receptions.

With Taysom Hill still out due to concussion protocols, backup QB Trevor Siemian got the call once Winston was carted off the field with a knee injury and declared unable to return. The 29-year-old journeyman went 16 of 29 for 159 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Siemian recorded QB Rating of 82.4.

The game marked the first time Winston faced his former team as the Saints starting quarterback.