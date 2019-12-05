Big Game Bound Week 14: Playoff push, 1-on-1 with Ricky Williams

1  of  2
(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 14 of “Big Game Bound,” and all eyes are on the playoffs.

This week, several games could help shape the bracket. We’re calling on our Big Game Bound correspondents to break down the biggest games of Week 14: the Saints vs. the Chiefs, the Patriots vs. the Chiefs, and the Ravens vs. the Bills.

Are the Ravens peaking too soon? And is it time to hit the panic button on the 10-2 Patriots? Are the Bills contenders or pretenders? Those are the questions we’ll answer as we get you ready for Week 14.

Also this week, we’re one-on-one with Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams. He has the chance to be enshrined in the Hula Bowl Hall of Fame, but he needs the support of his fans. You can vote for Ricky Williams or your favorite Hula Bowl MVP of year’s past on hulabowl.com.

Plus, we get Williams’ thoughts on cannabis. It’s something he’s been passionate about since retiring from the NFL. What does he think the league should do about it now?

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

  • The Big Matchups: Which teams have the most to prove in Week 14 as they set their sights on Miami and Super Bowl LIV?
  • What the Hallock: Former NFL fullback Ty Hallock joins us with his Top 5 teams, and which teams could sneak into the top spot and the postseason.
  • The Big Guest: Ricky Williams talks about the running back position in today’s NFL. Why are teams getting away from a no. 1 back? And who does the former winner think will take home the Heisman Trophy this year?

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

