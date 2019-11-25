Are the Saints flagged more than their opponents?

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 30: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball as Marcus Williams #43 of the New Orleans Saints defends during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 30, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

National Football League officials have thrown more flags against the New Orleans Saints in favor of their opponents than any other team in the league through 11 games.

According to NFLpenalites.com, the Saints’ have been penalized 86 times compared to their opponents 60 penalties.

That net count -26 differential tops the Oakland Raiders (-24), Washington Redskins (-21), Cleveland Browns (-20) and Jacksonville Jaguars (-20).

However, the Saints are not the most penalized team in the league. That distinction belongs to the Cleveland Browns who have been penalized 94 times in the 2019 season.

The penalties have become a point of frustration for head coach Sean Payton as well as the Saints fans who chanted “Refs, you suck!” Sunday.Saints & Panthers fans leaving the Superdome react to last-minute win.

“It wasn’t our best game. It wasn’t their best game, and quite honestly it wasn’t New York’s best game,” Payton said after Sunday’s game, referring to the NFL replay review team.

According to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, NFL coaches were only 5-of-53 in challenging pass-interference plays through week nine.

The Saints were penalized 12 times in Sunday’s matchup against the Panthers – tieing the highest number of penalties against the team in a single game with their loss to Atlanta on Nov. 10.

Carolina’s second TD capped a 17-play drive that appeared to have stalled on Davis’ third-down sack, but defensive end Cameron Jordan was called for unnecessary roughness. Jordan said he had not heard a whistle and was trying to punch the ball loose from Allen.

Carolina’s game-tying TD in the fourth quarter came shortly after a pass interference call against safety Marcus Williams on a long pass in the back of the end zone.

Carolina coach Ron Rivera successfully challenged officials’ decision not to call pass interference on a third-down incomplete pass, giving Carolina a first down on the 3 yard line with 2:21 left. The Panthers were unable to reach the endzone and Carolina kicker Joey Slye missed the 28-yard field goal.