BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara played last season despite accusations of beating up a man in Las Vegas in 2022. Court proceedings were pushed back enough times that Kamara could play and finish out the season. This year, court proceedings began in January, and Kamara was indicted. What will happen now?

Kamara and three others are accused of beating a man outside a Las Vegas nightclub in February 2022. All four men were charged with a felony and a misdemeanor for allegedly pushing and kicking Darnell Greene Jr.

Kamara was indicted on Feb. 16, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Nevada on March 2 and could go to trial on July 31. Now that the charges are filed, Kamara could face a fine or be suspended from the Saints, per the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The NFL can do its own investigation once criminal proceedings are complete, according to the policy. Kamara reportedly was under league review.

As of March 16, Kamara has not been suspended. He played throughout the 2022 season. Per the policy, disciplinary action won’t come until after law proceedings are through.

If he is suspended, he won’t play. Kamara is currently listed on the roster.