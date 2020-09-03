Alvin Kamara back at Saints practice

A day after Alvin Kamara was not at practice, the Saints number one running back returned to get his work in on Wednesday.

New Orleans practiced indoors, and Kamara was featured in a host of different scenarios.

His value to the Saints is important, but do not think the Saints management will just roll over to Alvin’s request.

Head coach Sean Payton says talks are ongoing, but that’s all.

“I don’t think he and I have had, we’ve visited, but I wouldn’t call it making amends at all,” Payton says. “We’re actively negotiating a contract with he and his agent. We’ll keep you posted if there’s any progress. Look it was good having him back out there. I thought he had a good practice today. He’s an important part of what we do. We’re focused on him being a part of our plan week one.”