Agent: Saints re-sign LB Kwon Alexander off Achilles injury

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: Kwon Alexander #56 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are bringing back outside linebacker and former LSU standout Kwon Alexander.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus says Alexander signed a one-year contract with New Orleans worth up to $3 million. The deal comes on Alexander’s 27th birthday. Alexander’s 2020 season ended in December with an Achilles injury that prevented him from playing in the postseason.

Alexander started five games for San Francisco last season before being traded to New Orleans and making seven starts for the Saints.

