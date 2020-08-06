2 New Orleans Saints put on COVID-19 list

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, a New Orleans Saints helmet rests on the playing field before an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Two Saints players have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list the league sent out Thursday.

Linebacker Kaden Elliss and long snapper Zach Wood are on the list.

Players are put on the list if they have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has.

Teams are not allowed to say whether a player has tested positive or not. The return for a player on the list is subject to medical clearance, though what that is seems a bit vague.

The NFL is committed to playing this season despite the COVID-19 pandemic, though some teams have already said they will have limited or no fans in the seats at games.

Head coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 during the offseason near the start of the pandemic in the United States.