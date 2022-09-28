LONDON — The New Orleans Saints place 13 players on Wednesday’s injury report, including 8 players that were limited and 5 that did not take part in practice Wednesday.

Here is the injury report:

Quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle), wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), guard Andrus Peat (concussion), and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) were the players that did not take part in practice today.

Taysom Hill, Marcus Davenport, and Alvin Kamara headline today’s list of players limited at practice.

\The New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in London.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. local time.