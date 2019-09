SEATTLE (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes in his first start in place of Drew Brees, New Orleans also scored TDs on defense and special teams, and the Saints beat the Seattle Seahawks 33-27 on Sunday.

With Brees out for several weeks following surgery to repair a ligament near his right thumb, the Saints pulled off a stunner by taking advantage of Seattle’s sloppiness and handing the Seahawks their first home loss in the month of September under Pete Carroll.