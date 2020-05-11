From Sand to Scrubs: former LSU Beach Volleyball player helping battle COVID-19

1  of  2
by: Jared Joseph

LSU beach volleyball started in 2014, and seven seasons later, the program rose to the number one spot in the country. Former Tiger Lilly Kessler was part of the LSU’s first recruiting class, and she’s happy to see the team’s progress from the beginning.

“We didn’t have a facility. We would walk around campus, and people were like ‘what, we have a beach volleyball team?'” Kessler said.

Kessler played with LSU from 2015 to 2018, and even though she loved the sport, beach volleyball wasn’t her true passion.

“I’ve known I wanted to work in the medical field since I was a kid. I’ve always known that I want to go into a career involving helping others,” she furthered.

The former Tiger has been an ER nurse in Georgia since February, and her latest challenge has been the same as the rest of the country: battling the coronavirus.

“It’s definitely something that I feel like I’ll be able to hang my hat on later in my career. It’s kind of baptism by fire. It’s definitely challenging, but I’ve really enjoyed that part.”

Even though the Augusta, Georgia, native was raised around Georgia Bulldogs and returned to work in her home state, she’s proud to be an LSU Tiger, especially after they won the national championship.

“Oh my gosh! I was so proud. I was so happy. I definitely get to hold it over my household. We’re big Georgia fans. My dad played at Georgia. My brother played at Georgia, basketball, so I’m like ‘you guys never won a national championship!””

