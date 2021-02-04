Four Tigers Named to Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2021 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team Thursday morning and the LSU Softball landed four players on the list. Aliyah Andrews , Ali Kilponen , Shelbi Sunseri and Shelby Wickersham represented the Tigers.

LSU has the most of any SEC school listed, while Alabama and Arkansas both have three student-athletes on the squad. Florida, Mississippi State and Tennessee each have two players, and Missouri has one student-athlete named to the preseason team.

The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players. Each SEC head coach voted for five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, one catcher and one designated player/utility. No ties were broken.

Andrews, a two-time All-SEC and SEC Defensive Team selection, finished the 2020 season with a .408 batting average, scoring a team-leading 24 runs. She finished the shortened season with team-leading 18 stolen bases on 19 attempts and led the team with 29 hits. Andrews goes into the 2021 season with a total of 118 stolen bases in her career and is 38 away from becoming the all-time leader. She was named to the USA Softball Top 50 Watch List last week.

Kilponen was second on the team in ERA (0.58) and led the team in strikeouts with 49 in 36.0 innings on the year. She went 6-1 in the circle and did not allow anything more than a double in her nine appearances.

Sunseri, a 2019 NFCA Second Team All-American, hit .328 in 2020 and went 6-0 in the circle. She finished the shortened season with a 1.20 ERA and had 26 strikeouts in 35 innings of work.

Wickersham was second in the nation in ERA at 0.40. She went 5-1 in the circle and had 31 strikeouts in 35.1 innings of work. She only allowed two extra base hits on the year and held her opponents to a .149 batting average.

The Tigers kick off the 2021 season on February 11 with the Tiger Classic, playing host to McNeese State, Duke, Kansas and Central Arkansas. For a full schedule, click here.

2021 Preseason All-SEC Team

Name, School, Position, Class, Hometown

Braxton Burnside, Arkansas, IF, R-Sr., Paragould, Ark.

Charla Echols, Florida, IF, Jr., Newnan, Ga.

Kendyl Lindaman, Florida, IF, 5th, Ankeny, Iowa

Fa Leilua, Mississippi State, IF, Gr., Hawthorne, Calif.

Chelsea Seggern, Tennessee, IF, R-Sr., Thrall, Texas

Alexis Mack, Alabama, OF, Gr., Brecksville, Ohio

KB Sides, Alabama, OF, Sr., Dora, Ala.

Hannah McEwen, Arkansas, OF, R-Jr., San Diego, Calif.

Aliyah Andrews , LSU, OF, Sr., Oldsmar, Fla.

Cayla Kessinger, Missouri, OF, R-Jr., Saugus, Calif.

Montana Fouts, Alabama, P, Jr., Grayson, Ky.

Autumn Storms, Arkansas, P, R-Sr., Temecula, Calif.

Ali Kilponen , LSU, P, So., Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Shelby Wickersham , LSU, P, So., Metairie, La.

Ashley Rogers, Tennessee, P, Jr., Athens, Tenn.

Mia Davidson, Mississippi State, C, Sr., Hillsborough, N.C.

Shelbi Sunseri , LSU, DP/UT, Jr., Santa Fe, Texas

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)