Four-star LB Greg Penn commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Greg Penn, III, the number nine inside linebacker in the country according to 247 Sports, committed to LSU Sunday afternoon. The four-star linebacker announced his decision on Twitter, becoming the Tigers 16th commit for the 2021 class.

LSU’s 2021 class ranks 5th in the country and second in the SEC, behind Tennessee who has 23 commits for their recruiting class. Penn committed to the Bayou Bengals over South Carolina, Alabama and the Volunteers.

July has been a successful recruiting month for LSU. Penn joins wide receiver Chris Hilton and defensive ends Keanu Koht and Naquan Brown as a trio of four-star, July commits. The Maryland native is the number 10 recruit in his home state and is listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds.