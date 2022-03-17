BROUSSARD, Louisiana – A quartet of players stood atop the leaderboard at 6-under par after a

partially-completed first round at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. Thursday’s

round began an hour and 10 minutes later than scheduled due to fog, and play was suspended due to

darkness at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Peter Uihlein, Shad Tuten, Mark Hubbard, and Braden Thornberry all carded 6-under 65s at Le Triomphe

Golf and Country Club, with Hubbard and Thornberry signing two of the 10 bogey-free scorecards

posted thus far. Upon the suspension of play, the quartet held a one-stroke lead over 10 players,

including Louisiana State University alum Ben Taylor, who shot a bogey-free 5-under 66.

Uihlein ended the day in a familiar position, as he stood T1 after the first round of last year’s Chitimacha

Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. Uihlein also co-led after 36 holes and eventually finished one

stroke behind Roberto Díaz last March.

Thursday morning, Uihlein was in the first group off No. 1, one of three par 5s on the front nine. The

Oklahoma State University alum and Jupiter, Florida resident played those par 5s at 4-under par with a

birdie at No. 1, eagle at No. 5, and a birdie at No. 7. Uihlein also birdied Nos. 8 and 9 for a string of three

in a row, but bogeyed the par-4 10th. A birdie at the par-5 12th followed by six consecutive pars took

Uihlein to 6-under par.

“That was my goal, to play the par 5s better,” said Uihlein, a 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals graduate who

has played predominantly on the PGA TOUR this season. “I hadn’t been playing par 5s really well on

TOUR this year.”

Tuten made a field-leading eight birdies in his opening round. A 29-year-old native of Augusta, Georgia

in his second Korn Ferry Tour season, Tuten began the day with a par at No. 10 and followed it with

three consecutive birdies. A bogey at the par-4 14th and birdie at the par-4 17th kept Tuten at 3-under

par through his opening nine holes. Tuten began the front nine with a birdie-bogey-birdie stretch, after

which he birdied the par-5 fifth and par-4 ninth.

With two top-25s already this season, Tuten felt confident with most of his game as the Korn Ferry Tour

returned from a three-week break in the schedule Thursday. The Naples, Florida resident enjoyed some

rest and relaxation, but also sharpened his game during the downtime.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t take eight days off and put my feet up and enjoyed a beer or two, but I got

to work and reset some things with the putter, and it’s working,” said Tuten, who played this event (but

missed the cut) last year amid his rookie season. “Last year was really bad weather and I got a bad draw,

but I really like the course, I love the greens, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the week for sure.”

Thornberry was the only member of the four-way tie atop the leaderboard who teed off in the

afternoon. The 24-year-old University of Mississippi alum birdied Nos. 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, and 17 en route to

his bogey-free round.

Thornberry is in his second consecutive season as a fully exempt member, as he was co-medalist at Final

Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament and finished inside the top 75 on the 2020-21

Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List. Thornberry barely missed out on a PGA TOUR card at the

2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals as well, finishing 28th in points across the three events.

In Thornberry’s debut start at this event last season, he finished T8 and carded an 8-under 63 in the

second round.

“I know people talk about horses for courses,” Thornberry said. “Some courses it seems like when you

play well you’re toward the top of the leaderboard, and sometimes you’re fighting to make the cut. This

is one of those places I feel like if I play my game and am really clicking, I’m looking good on the

leaderboard.”

Hubbard, who plays out of the “Nos. 126-150 in 2020-21 FedExCup Standings” category on the PGA

TOUR, opened with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 1 and 2, and chipped in for another at the par-4 fourth.

“I got lucky,” Hubbard said. “I had a good lie around the green which you don’t always get out here. I let

a few go on the par 5s after that.”

Hubbard did capitalize on the only par 5 on the back nine, though, as he birdied No. 12. The Denver,

Colorado native’s other birdies came at the par-4 10th and 17th.

While eight of Hubbard’s nine starts this season came on the PGA TOUR, his only Korn Ferry Tour start

resulted in a T6 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic three weeks ago. Hubbard’s PGA TOUR highlights this

season include a 15th at The Honda Classic last month, and a T16 at the Fortinet Championship last

September.

“I’m going to be primarily playing on the PGA TOUR, but to have a full season I need to play out here

too, so I’m coming out here and trying to win and get into that (top) 25 because that’s a way to get your

(PGA TOUR) card,” said Hubbard, a 2019 Korn Ferry Tour graduate. “A share of the lead after Thursday

doesn’t really mean much, but especially out on this Tour. Everyone’s so good and takes it so deep that

you’ve just got to try to make as many birdies as you can for all 72 holes.”

The first round will resume at 8:20 a.m. and second-round tee times will be delayed by one hour, with

revised times running from 8:20 a.m. through 3:10 p.m.

First-Round Notes

• First-round tee times, originally scheduled to begin at 7:20 a.m., were delayed one hour and 10

minutes due to fog.

• Shad Tuten (T1 / -6) co-led the 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39

after the first round, currently his highest 18-hole position in 45 previous Korn Ferry Tour starts

o Tuten missed the cut at this event as a rookie last season, as he finished 8-over par with

rounds of 74 and 76

• Peter Uihlein (T1 / -6) has led or co-led after the first round in two of his previous 30 Korn Ferry

Tour starts; he was T1 at the 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, and led

outright at the 2017 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

• Mark Hubbard’s (T1 / -6) highest 18-hole position in 87 previous Korn Ferry Tour starts are T2s from

the 2014 AdventHealth Championship and 2019 Visit Knoxville Open

• Braden Thornberry’s (T1 / -6) best 18-hole position in 62 previous Korn Ferry Tour starts was T5 at

the 2019 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

• Louisiana State University alums Luis Gagne and Brandon Pierce both shot 2-under 69 and stand

T37

• Two Baton Rouge high schoolers – Luke Haskew (T73 / E) and Boyd Owens (T136 / +6) – Monday

qualified for this week’s event

o Haskew is a senior at Louisiana State University Laboratory School and is committed to play

collegiately at LSU

o Owens, a senior at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, completed 13 holes before play was

suspended due to darkness; he is committed to play collegiately at Wake Forest

• Defending champion Roberto Díaz also shot a 2-under 69 and stands T37, while 2010 champion

Fabián Gómez (T15 / -4) completed 17 holes, and 2018 champion Julián Etulain shot a 3-under 68 to

stand T24

• The Chitimacha Louisiana Open is the sixth of 23 regular season events on the 26-event 2022 Korn

Ferry Tour schedule; the first set of 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at the regular season finale,

the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna (August 11-14), and an additional 25 TOUR

cards will be awarded following the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which conclude with the

Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (September 1-4)

• This week’s purse is $750,000, with $135,000 going to the champion; the champion will also receive

500 Korn Ferry Tour points

o All 2022 Korn Ferry Tour regular season events feature a minimum purse of $750,000, a 25

percent increase from last season, and will boast minimum purses of $1 million in 2023 for a

total increase of 66.7 percent from 2021 to 2022