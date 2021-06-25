Former Ragin’ Cajun Leleux advances to finals in U.S. Olympic pole vault trials

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 24: Morgann LeLeux competes in the first round of the Women’s Pole Vault on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, Ore. (KLFY) — Former Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field star Morgann Leleux is one step closer to making it to the U.S. Olympic team after advancing to the finals in the pole vault event Thursday.

Leleux, a 2016 All-American, was one of 10 athletes Thursday to clear 14’9″ at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. She finished sixth overall in qualifying for Saturday’s final set for 7:40 p.m.

This is Leleux’s third appearance at the U.S. Track and Field Trials. She served as the alternate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team. She is the Ragin’ Cajuns and Sun Belt Conference record holder in the pole vault (15’1″).

Louisiana’s Claire Meyers will attempt to reach the finals in the women’s javelin when she begins competition on Friday at 3 p.m. Live streaming and live results will be available at RaginCajuns.com.

