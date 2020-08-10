Former Nicholls RB Dalton Hilliard Jr. dead at 29

Sports

by: WGNO

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. –  Former Nicholls State University Running Back, Dalton Hilliard Jr., has passed away at the age of 29.

The Nicholls State University Football program confirmed the news on Monday via Twitter:

Hilliard Jr. was the son of former LSU and New Orleans Saints star running back Dalton Hilliard Sr.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

SEC Twitter

Sidebar