Former Nicholls RB Dalton Hilliard Jr. dead at 29

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Former Nicholls State University Running Back, Dalton Hilliard Jr., has passed away at the age of 29.

The Nicholls State University Football program confirmed the news on Monday via Twitter:

The Nicholls Football program lost a member of our family, as former running back Dalton Hilliard Jr. passed away at the age of 29.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends, former coaches and teammates. pic.twitter.com/QwwJ8R4Epk — Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) August 10, 2020

Hilliard Jr. was the son of former LSU and New Orleans Saints star running back Dalton Hilliard Sr.