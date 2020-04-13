Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson killed in car crash

1  of  2
FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2012, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson (7) warms up prior to an NFL football preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in Seattle. A person familiar with discussions told The Associated Press on Sunday, Aug. 26, on the condition of anonymity that the Buffalo Bills have tentatively agreed to acquire Jackson in a trade with the Seahawks. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

(CBS) — Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a car accident in Alabama. Tennessee State University, where Jackson worked as a quarterbacks coach, confirmed Jackson’s death to CBS News.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jackson, 36, died Sunday evening.

Drafted in the second of the 2006 NFL Draft, Jackson played four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 to 2010 before signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson also played for the Buffalo Bills.

