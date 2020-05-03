Former LSU Track Star reaches NFL dream after three years in the league

“I just remember ever since I was four-years-old. Whenever I first, first started playing football at Buddy Lawson Playground in Kenner, Louisiana, I always had that dream. It was my dream to get to the NFL,” former LSU sprinter Cyril Grayson said.

Grayson will enter his fourth year in the NFL in 2020, but for much of 2019, he was not on a roster, after the New Orleans Saitns waived him at the end of the preseason. Grayson had to wait til the season was nearly over to get back in pads.

“I got a call to go to Dallas. I dropped down on my knees in the middle of the gym. I can’t make this up. I just prayed and thanked God for it. Then, I celebrated the moment with those guys who were in the gym with me.”

Grayson was a Dallas Cowboy, but he was only in the silver and blue for a week. His next phone call took him from the NFC East to the NFC South.

“I’m laying in bed with my girlfriend, and I’m getting a message from my agent. ‘Tampa Bay wants to sign you on the active roster.'”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the seventh team Grayson signed to, but it became the first time the LSU alum was on an active NFL roster. In his second game with the Bucs, Grayson reached a career milestone.

“I catch my first NFL catch, which is really cool as well. It was just a great experience, surreal. In the moment, I just took it day-by-day.”

Grayson will be back in 2020 and he’s eyeing a spot on the 53-man roster.

“I truly believe that I’m ready for that role. If it’s a number two or number three, or if it’s a sixth man, it doesn’t matter. I think that I’m ready to do my job on offense and special teams.”

The wideout from the bayou has started conquering his goals, but he did create a new challenge: Naming his son before he’s born.

“Everybody think I’m joking when I say that because people think you know the name. You just want to keep it a secret, but we’ve been struggling with the name. I ain’t know it was this hard to pick out a kid’s name.”

