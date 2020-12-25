Former LSU TE Stephen Sullivan hosts Christmas Eve Toy Drive

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (BRPROUD) – In light of the giving season, former LSU tight end and now current Seattle Seahawk Stephen Sullivan, hosted a Christmas Eve toy giveaway today.

Growing up, life was tough for Sullivan remembering times when he didn’t have many toys on the holidays.

100 children in need were selected from Donaldsonville Primary to recieve Christmas gifts and Sullivan was happy he could host it here in his hometown.

Special thank you to Stephen from Jamekco Lewis, Donaldsonville Primary counselor below: