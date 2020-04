Former LSU defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 20th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Chaisson was selected as a Permanent Team Captain for the 2019 Championship season, and the Houston native also wore the famed #18 jersey for the Fall as well.

The former Tiger amassed 92 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks during his career at LSU.

