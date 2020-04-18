Former Jaguars host virtual Pro Day at Mumford Stadium before NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE – Like many schools in the country, Southern University didn’t get to host a Pro Day for its former athletes, but on Saturday, April 18th, several former Jaguars were on campus for a virtual Pro Day.

“I feel like it helped out my draft stock a lot. We came out here and competed at a high level, and we put up some good numbers in my eyes,” linebacker Calvin Lunkins said.

Lunkins ran an unofficial 4.69 40-yard dash and hit a 37-inch vertical during the workout.

“It’s real big for us to get out times up and make sure we’re still able to get looked at. I know with us coming from Southern we ain’t really got that much exposure. It’s important for us to come out here and put some good times and get it on film,” defensive tackle Dakavion Champion added.

Champion ran a 4.72 40-yard dash, but corner back Datrel Brumfield was the star of the day. Brumfield had a 45-inch vertical and an unofficial 4.31 for the 40.

“What probably helped me during this time is just attention to detail. That’s all I can say. Attention to detail and just being prepared for the moment. With this corona virus and everything going on, I just stayed content and just relentlessly worked out,” Brumfield said.

The players will be watching the draft at home, hoping to hear their names called and begin the next steps of their careers.

