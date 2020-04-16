Former IceGators owner Chuck Anselmo Jr. passes away at 79

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) One of the co-owners of the IceGators during the final years of the franchise here in Lafayette has passed away.
Chuck Anselmo, Jr. died Monday.
He had a true passion for the sport of hockey.
He and his son Chuck bought the team from Danny Smith in 2010 under the ownership group J.S. Ventures.
He had a true love of life, and I was honored to know him over the final years of the IceGators existence in Lafayette.
He was ailing in health over the past few weeks and after a fall and a series of seizures, he passed away.
As far as we know, his death was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anselmo was 79 years old.