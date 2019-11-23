Live Now
Floyd Mayweather says he’s coming out of retirement

Sports
Posted:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Saturday, May 1, 2010, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather took to his social media on Friday to announce that he is “coming out of retirement in 2020.”

Coming out of retirement in 2020

Mayweather also posted on his Instagram that he is working with UFC’s Dana White to “bring the world another spectacular event.”

Mayweather is undefeated in the boxing world and is considered an all-time great.

The 42-year-old boxer came out of retirement in 2017 for his last professional boxing fight against UFC star Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena.

