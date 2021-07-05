Fifth time’s the charm: Langston Galloway reaches NBA Finals

PHOENIX, Az. (BRPROUD.com) – Langston Galloway has been a journeyman in the NBA, since entering the league with the New York Knicks in the 2015 season. In 2020, Galloway finished his third and final year with the Detroit Pistons, but the franchise didn’t qualify for the NBA Orlando Bubble. After his season abruptly ended, Galloway chose the Phoenix Suns as his next team, and he’s reached the NBA Finals.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but I’ve enjoyed the whole process. Going from COVID protocols, to going home and then saying ‘hey, let’s see what’s next,’ to now being with the Suns. Having a phenomenal year, making this incredible run in the playoffs and then now, we’re in the Finals. Really excited to go win it all,” Galloway said.

Galloway was deliberate in choosing his next destination. The 2020 season was the first time since his rookie year where the Baton Rouge native averaged double-digits in scoring, and Phoenix stood out as the perfect landing spot.

“The biggest thing for me going into free agency was: Can I find a team that will really give me an opportunity just to go out there and compete, showcase my skills and just go out there and play,” Galloway added.

His minutes diminished in the NBA Playoffs. He didn’t see the floor during the series-clinching game six win against the Los Angeles Clippers, but the lack of playing time hasn’t deterred the Christian Life Academy alum.

“Throughout this year, it’s been a lot of ups and downs, like playing one minute, not playing the next, but that’s what I did throughout the year. When I did have opportunities, I played well.”

Galloway and the Suns shared a similar path. Both Phoenix and the eight-year veteran missed the 2020 playoffs. The newly-crowned Western Conference Champions were in the bubble last season, but even after going 8-0, the team did not make the final cut for the play-in tournament.

“Sometimes fate just aligns and you just gotta roll with the cards. It’s truly an honor and a blessing to be a part of this great organization and be a part of this crazy run. It’s truly been a special run, and I think you couldn’t write a better story for this. The storybook won’t close until we win it all,” Galloway emphasized.

Click the video for more on the story.