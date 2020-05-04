1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATED: List coronavirus mitigation curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

‘Extremely small chance’ NFL season doesn’t happen

Sports

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, color lights play on the Louisiana Superdome at twilight before the BCS championship college football game in New Orleans. The home to the Saints football team, will get $450 million in renovations if Louisiana officials agree to the financing plans. Upgrades to the iconic, 44-year-old domed stadium are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ongoing negotiations with the NFL team, aimed at keeping the organization in Louisiana for another 30 years. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at what needs to happen for the 2020 NFL season to go on this fall.

(Video via NBC Sports)