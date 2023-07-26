ERATH, La. (KLFY) – The Erath QSA 12U Pony all-star team is headed to the World Series.

The team went through regional, sectional, and super-regional tournaments. They won them all and did not suffer a loss. “Been playing good all year, practiced, put in the work”, explains 2nd baseman, Colten Hebert

They are 1 of 8 teams taking part in the Bronco League World Series in Laredo, TX. The field includes teams from California, Spain, and Japan. “It’s unbelievable that since that there are so many pony teams out there that compete to get there, there’s only 8 left and we’re one of the top 8,” says Konner Smith; he plays 3rd base, 1st base, and pitcher.

The fact that they are representing Erath and Louisiana is not lost on the young athletes. “It’s a really big thing because we’re not only representing this little city, Erath, but we’re also representing Louisiana against these big teams,” explains outfielder Jorge Landa.

The team has caught the eye of Erath High baseball coach Burt Miguez

“I’ve been watching these guys for the last few years, it’s been a pleasure watching them come up watching them develop and progress, and it’s no surprise what they’re doing right now,” says Miguez.

Erath Pony League Head Coach Chris Hebert says the camaraderie shows in the boys “They’ve been together for a long while. They’re like brothers, they’re like brothers,” says Hebert.

The Erath All-Stars will take on Japan Friday.