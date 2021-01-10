Elijah Mitchell declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Senior running back and UL’s top rusher this season Elijah Mitchell will forgo his extra year of eligibility to begin his journey to the next level.

CAJUN NATION! This is #OneFive. The journey continues to the next step! 🙏🏽 Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Ag3pl4lQnl — Elijah Mitchell (@EliMitch15) January 10, 2021

The Erath native is the fifth leading rusher in program history with the fifth most touchdowns in program history.

He was a first team All-Sun Belt selection this season and was named to the second team in 2018 and 2019.

In that 2019 season, Mitchell was UL’s top rusher in a running back room that helped break the school record for total rushing yards and total rushing touchdowns in a season.

Mitchell is the second Ragin’ Cajun to declare for the draft, following fellow running back Trey Ragas.