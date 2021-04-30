Eight-Run Fifth Inning Pushes Texas State Past Louisiana

Texas State’s eight-run fifth inning pushed the Bobcats past Louisiana, 9-3, on Friday night at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana (22-19, 8-8 SBC) was in good shape until it ran into some trouble in the fifth inning, when Texas State (18-25, 8-8 SBC) put together nine-straight hits and scored eight against Spencer Arrighetti (6-4) with two outs.



Tyler Robertson was great starting at third base on Friday night, making a diving play, hitting his seventh home run of the season and stealing home in the second inning. Robertson is the first Ragin’ Cajun to steal home since Hunter Kasuls vs. LSU on April 16, 2019.

Jeff Wilson was tremendous in relief, tossing 3.1 innings and only allowing three hits and retiring two Bobcats on strikes. The appearance was Wilson’s longest outing of his tenure with Louisiana.

Texas State was the first to nab a run in Friday’s contest, scoring on a sac fly from Cole Coffey, giving the Bobcats the 1-0 lead. Coffey finished with a team-high three RBI in Friday’s game.

Robertson gave Louisiana its first run of the game when he singled home Connor Kimple , tyingg the game at 1-1. Robertson later scored on a wild rundown that involved Josh Cofield trying to be thrown out stealing at second base.

Texas State added eight runs in the fifth inning, giving it its total of nine for the game. Three of the runs came on a home run from John Wuthrich, his first of the season.

Following the fifth, it was pretty quiet from both sides. Robertson added a solo home run in the eighth and Dane Dixon has a solid performance in relief, facing the minimum batters and striking out one in the ninth inning.

Zach Leigh (4-5) was solid for Texas State, twirling 7.0 innings, allowing three runs and striking out four Ragin’ Cajuns in his win.

Louisiana and Texas State will play in a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 3 p.m. and the second game starting at 7 p.m.