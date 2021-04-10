Dustin Poirier discusses upcoming fight with Conor McGregor at Youngsville meet-and-greet

Lafayette’s own UFC great Dustin Poirier hosted a meet-and-greet Saturday at Rouses in Youngsville.

Fans had the chance to visit with Poirier and take pictures with him and pick up a bottle of Poirier’s Louisiana Style Hot Sauce.

Back in January, he defeated Conor McGregor in the UFC 257 main event, evening the series between the two greats.

It’s been confirmed that a trilogy fight is coming in July.

“I mean if you know who I am as a person and a fighter, you know what’s in store,” Poirier says. “There’s gonna be some fists flying and there’s gonna be some action. July 10th it’s going down. The trilogy. It’s one-and-one, a knockout a piece. This is a big deal. I don’t know if the feud is ever going to be wrapped up. When you’re fighting and you’re knocking each other out, a lot goes into this. Not only the wins and losses in the ring, but also the years and years of dedication and work and blood sweat and tears that goes into it also. I’m expecting Connor to evolve as much as he can in the next few months, come in with a different game plan. May the best man win.”