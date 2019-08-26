Drew Brees, LSU and more congratulate Eastbank team on Little League World Series win

There was a wave of support on social media for the local team as took home Louisiana’s first Little League World Series victory.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, LSU Baseball and many more took to Twitter Sunday to congratulate the local Eastbank All-Stars on the Little League World Series win.

“Congratulations to the River Ridge Little League team for being World Series champions. What an incredible accomplishment. So proud of you!” Brees posted, after the boys defeated their international opponent Curaçao 8-0 to earn Louisiana’s first LLWW title.

The Saints also extended their congratulations to the River Ridge team, who fought their way back after losing their first game in the World Series with five consecutive wins to get to into the title game.

"LOUISIANA IS YOUR LITTLE LEAGUE WORD SERIES CHAMPION!"



Congrats @Eastbank_LL! pic.twitter.com/v5hcbJwei4 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 25, 2019

Other local sports teams like UNO, Tulane baseball also extended their congratulations.