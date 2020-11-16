“Dream come true” as STM’s Jack Bech commits to LSU

St. Thomas More star wide receiver Jack Bech recently committed to LSU.

Both of his uncles played football at LSU. His best friend, who Bech said feels like a brother, is committed to LSU as well in Cougars junior quarterback Walker Howard.

For Bech, getting the offer from LSU felt like a dream come true.

“There’s been kind of like a family bond there for a while now,” Bech says. “Walker is my best friend, kind of more than friend, like a brother to me. Staying home, I wanted to play with him. That was a big part of his decision. But also just wanting to stay home with my parents, my grandma, just wanted to stay in state and have my fan base already here. It just really meant a lot to me.”

It all happened when Bech was in film study one Saturday morning. His phone rang, and it was LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph. They talked a little bit about football. After that, the 2019 National Coach Of the Year got on the phone, and extended an offer to the four-star wide receiver.

“Coach O got on the phone and offered me a scholarship, and Walker was kind of smiling,” Bech says. “He knew what was coming. It meant the world to me. It was like a dream come true. Growing up in Louisiana, the dream is to be able to play in Death Valley. So it was really like a dream come true.”

Another reason LSU seemed like a fit for the Lafayette native was how they are planning to utilize Bech on the offense as a hybrid tight end/receiver.

“They’ve been using really everybody,” Bech says. “They’ve been using their tight ends, inside/outside receivers. But they were like half the days I’ll be in the tight ends room. The other half of the days I’ll be in the wide receivers room. So I’m going to be learning both positions.”

Before becoming a Tiger, Bech still has goals to accomplish in his senior campaign for the Cougars: going undefeated and winning another state championship.