Doug Pederson reportedly out as Eagles coach

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles heads into the field following a loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on November 30, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title, two people familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

Both people spoke to the AP on Monday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced Pederson’s dismissal. The NFL Network was first to report the news Monday.

Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.

Pederson was head football coach at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport before making his jump to the NFL.