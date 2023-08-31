LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This weekend marks the first full slate of college football on KLFY, with games on Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.

On Saturday, CBS will broadcast Ohio State vs. Indiana, its first game of the network’s new contract with the Big Ten, as well as Texas Tech vs. Wyoming. Sunday will feature another Big Ten contest, Northwestern vs. Rutgers, as well as San Jose State vs. Oregon State.

Since KLFY was forced off the DirecTV lineup on July 2, DirecTV customers may not be able to watch the games unless the dispute between Nexstar and DirecTV is resolved. DirecTV customers are urged to call the company at 800-531-5000 and demand that they restore KLFY to their systems.

DirecTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DirecTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KLFY has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KLFY is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KLFY broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game, such as Buffalo Wild Wings or Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

KLFY’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DirecTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension.