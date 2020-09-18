Denham Springs High School football player passes away after heatstroke incident

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A Denham Springs High School football player has died after suffering a heat stroke incident, according to his mother and classmates.

Livingston Parish Public Schools announced Remy Hidalgo was taken to the hospital after practice Sept. 15.

Hidalgo arrived at Our Lady of the Lake with a 106-degree temperature. The football player’s loved ones took to Facebook to share the following:

“They think he has some sort of brain damage. His blood pressure keeps dropping. They are having to give him lots of fluids and potassium and electrolytes. They think he may have some intestinal and kidney damage. He has had some seizures. They are trying to get him stable to transfer him to New Orleans but they have to stabilize him,” Hidalgo’s mother, Ashley shared.

His condition started to deteriorate as his temperature spiked. Doctors placed him in an induced coma to save his organs. He was flown to children’s hospital in New Orleans after he started to stabilize.

The community held a vigil for Hidalgo on Sept. 17, but his mother revealed earlier today that Hidalgo did not survive.