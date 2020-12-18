COVID-19 cancels Sun Belt Conference Championship game; both teams to be named co-champions

CONWAY, S.C. (KLFY) — Positive COVID-19 tests among Coastal Carolina team members has led to the cancelation of the Sun Belt Conference Championship game against UL Lafayette.

“Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play due to possible exposure and therefore the game cannot be played,” stated Sun Belt officials in a release.

“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”

“We are severely disappointed for our student-athletes and staff to not have the opportunity to play in what would have been a truly exciting championship game for the Sun Belt Conference,” said Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard. “For our football program, fans and alumni, we look forward to learning of our bowl destination this weekend.”

Both Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) and Louisiana (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) will prepare for their postseason bowl games which have yet to be announced.