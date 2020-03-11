2020 NCAA Tournament games to be played without fans in attendance due to coronavirus

A large bottle of hand sanitizer sits next to a door as fans prepare to enter the arena for an NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

In response to concerns over the spread of coronavirus the NCAA announced Wednesday that only essential staff, players and coaches and limited family will be able to attend championships including the NCAA Tournament .

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance,” NCAA President Mark Emmert in a statement. “While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States.”