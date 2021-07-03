Competition times for local Olympians

The month of July brings the start of the Olympics.

Three U.S. Olympians with ties to Acadiana will be off to Tokyo in a few weeks to compete: trampoline gymnast Nicole Ahsinger, trampoline gymnast Aliaksei Shostak, and pole vaulter Morgann Leleux.

Lafayette native and pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis will be competing for Sweden.

Here are the competition dates and times for the athletes:

Nicole Ahsinger, Women’s Trampoline Gymnastics, July 29 (Qualifying and Final) Starts at 11pm Central Time

Aliakesi Shostak, Mens Trampoline Gymastics, July 30 ((Qualifying and Final) Starts at 11pm Central Time

Morgann Leleux, Woman’s Pole Vault, August 2 (Qualifying starts at 5:20am Central Time) , August 5 (Final starts at 5:20am Central Time)