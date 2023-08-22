LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 71st Annual Kiwanis Jamboree will kick off on Thursday night.

The 12 high school football teams participating in this year’s Kiwanis Jamboree told their sad stories at the annual Crying Towel Lunch.

The best, this year, goes to Comeaux High School.

Assistant coach Jack Franks pulled out all the stops, alluding to the fact that the Spartans need so much help, there needs to be a telethon, to help Comeaux this season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The rest of the “Crying Towel” speeches can be watched below.

Cecilia head coach Dennis Skains

Teurlings head coach Dane Charpentier

Southside head coach Josh Fontenot

St. Martinville head coach Vince Derouen

Lafayette head coach Garrett Kreamer

Northside head coach Jacarde Carter

Acadiana asst. coach Ronald Gunner

St. Thomas More asst. coach Shane Savoie

Carencro asst. coach Mike Courville

Notre Dame head coach Lewis Cook

Breaux Bridge head coach Zach Lochard