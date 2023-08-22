LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 71st Annual Kiwanis Jamboree will kick off on Thursday night.
The 12 high school football teams participating in this year’s Kiwanis Jamboree told their sad stories at the annual Crying Towel Lunch.
The best, this year, goes to Comeaux High School.
Assistant coach Jack Franks pulled out all the stops, alluding to the fact that the Spartans need so much help, there needs to be a telethon, to help Comeaux this season.
The rest of the “Crying Towel” speeches can be watched below.
Cecilia head coach Dennis Skains
Teurlings head coach Dane Charpentier
Southside head coach Josh Fontenot
St. Martinville head coach Vince Derouen
Lafayette head coach Garrett Kreamer
Northside head coach Jacarde Carter
Acadiana asst. coach Ronald Gunner
St. Thomas More asst. coach Shane Savoie
Carencro asst. coach Mike Courville
Notre Dame head coach Lewis Cook
Breaux Bridge head coach Zach Lochard