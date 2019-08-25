Colts quarterback Andrew Luck suddenly retires from NFL after seven seasons, per report

In the most shocking development of the NFL offseason, Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Andrew Luck will reportedly retire from the NFL. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that there will be a press conference on Sunday where Luck will announce his decision.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Luck has battled injuries throughout his seven NFL seasons, most recently a lingering calf issue that has held him out for much of the offseason.

He led the Colts to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons before the injury issues began in earnest. He battled them for much of 2015 and 2016, then sat out the entire 2017 season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Luck returned in 2018 and, after a slow start, looked very much like his former self for much of the year.