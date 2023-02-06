NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Tulane men’s basketball team has rattled off three straight wins, including an overtime win over Memphis on Saturday, to move into second in the American Athletic Conference.

The Green Wave hope to make it four in a row on Wednesday with the 16-8 Cincinnati Bearcats roll into New Orleans on Tuesday. And although Tulane (15-7, 8-3) lost an early season AAC matchup at Cincy in December – and are 3-10 lifetime (1-4 at home), coach Ron Hunter says the days of any team rocking up to Devlin Fieldhouse for a ‘sure win’ are a thing of the past.

“Whether it’s Cincinnati, Wichita or Houston, I mean every game is a big game in this league,” Hunter told WGNO Sports during his weekly media briefing on Monday. “I’m just happy now, we are one of the good teams. It wasn’t that long ago you could come in to Tulane and automatically get a win.

“I’ve said before, those days are over. We’re one of the good teams, and we are all battling for what’s going to happen in postseason.”

Tulane, who is 9-2 at home this season, hosts Cincinnati at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.