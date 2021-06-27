Charles “Peanut” Tillman inducted into LA Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES, La – Saturday night in Natchitoches, former Ragin’ Cajun football great and NFL Pro Bowler Charles “Peanut” Tillman was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

He was one of 11 inductees in the 2020 class. His no. 5 jersey has been retired by UL.

At the induction ceremony, Tillman talked about his love for the Cajuns.

“I’m in love with my University,” Tillman says. “I love what they do. They gave me an opportunity to showcase my talent. I wasn’t highly recruited out of high school. I don’t know why. Like you said Lou, I wasn’t on their list. Somehow I got on UL’s list. I had four amazing years. I’m just trying to be an ambassador for the University of Louisiana.”